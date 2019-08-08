|
|
Esther E. Robol
Hasbrouck Heights - Esther E. Robol (nee Haight) 92, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born in Firthcliffe, NY to the late Herbert and Annie Haight. Esther was a graduate of Hackensack School of Nursing and was a cadet nurse. She was a founding member of the Community United Church of Christ in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved wife of the late John Robol. Devoted mother of Jeff Robol and his wife Cheryl, Jack Robol and his wife Carole, Craig Robol and his wife Nancy, William Robol and Robert Robol and his wife Donna. Dear sister of the late Mae Millman, Herbert Haight, Stephen Haight, Annie Roach, Albert Haight and Peg Schubel. Loving grandmother of eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, August 10th at 10 AM. Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Friday, August 9th from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to the 7 Ridgedale Ave. Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 or to the Fellowship Garden State Hospice 8000 Fellowship Rd. Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com