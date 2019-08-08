Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Robol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther E. Robol

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther E. Robol Obituary
Esther E. Robol

Hasbrouck Heights - Esther E. Robol (nee Haight) 92, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born in Firthcliffe, NY to the late Herbert and Annie Haight. Esther was a graduate of Hackensack School of Nursing and was a cadet nurse. She was a founding member of the Community United Church of Christ in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved wife of the late John Robol. Devoted mother of Jeff Robol and his wife Cheryl, Jack Robol and his wife Carole, Craig Robol and his wife Nancy, William Robol and Robert Robol and his wife Donna. Dear sister of the late Mae Millman, Herbert Haight, Stephen Haight, Annie Roach, Albert Haight and Peg Schubel. Loving grandmother of eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, August 10th at 10 AM. Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Friday, August 9th from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to the 7 Ridgedale Ave. Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 or to the Fellowship Garden State Hospice 8000 Fellowship Rd. Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now