Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh AME Zion Church
129 William St.
Englewood, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Shiloh AME Zion Church
129 William St
Englewood, NJ
Dumont - Esther L. Maclin of Dumont on December 23, 2019. Beloved mother of Erica Maclin (Shawna) Melvin Maclin. Sister of Earlean Collins (Ehlbert), Earl Portis Jr.. Special friend of Shirley Callis. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Saturday January 4, 11 am at Shiloh AME Zion Church 129 William St., Englewood. Visitation 9-11 am Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holy Name Medical Center Foundation (Cancer Center) Teaneck, N.J. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First St., Hackensack.
