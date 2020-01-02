|
Esther L. Maclin
Dumont - Esther L. Maclin of Dumont on December 23, 2019. Beloved mother of Erica Maclin (Shawna) Melvin Maclin. Sister of Earlean Collins (Ehlbert), Earl Portis Jr.. Special friend of Shirley Callis. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Saturday January 4, 11 am at Shiloh AME Zion Church 129 William St., Englewood. Visitation 9-11 am Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holy Name Medical Center Foundation (Cancer Center) Teaneck, N.J. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First St., Hackensack.