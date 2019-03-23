Services
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Martinez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Esther Martinez Obituary
Esther Martinez

Haledon - Esther Martinez, 73, of Haledon, NJ passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was born in New York, NY. She was a parishioner of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Prospect Park, NJ where she also was a Eucharistic Minister. She was an Associate Professor of Spanish at William Paterson University in Wayne, NJ. She was a graduate of New York University and received her Masters Degree and her Doctorate Degree from the University of Michigan. Dear sister of Olga Gilz and Blanca Martinez. Loving aunt of Roy and Ranuel Raca. All services were private.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now