Esther Martinez
Haledon - Esther Martinez, 73, of Haledon, NJ passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was born in New York, NY. She was a parishioner of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Prospect Park, NJ where she also was a Eucharistic Minister. She was an Associate Professor of Spanish at William Paterson University in Wayne, NJ. She was a graduate of New York University and received her Masters Degree and her Doctorate Degree from the University of Michigan. Dear sister of Olga Gilz and Blanca Martinez. Loving aunt of Roy and Ranuel Raca. All services were private.