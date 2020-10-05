1/1
Esther O. Busund
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther O. Busund

Bergenfield - On October 2, 2020, Esther Busund passed away peacefully at the age of 98. Esther was born in Bergenfield, NJ on July 12, 1922, to Frank and Alice Olson. A devoted church member, Esther met the love of her life, Einar, at a Lutheran youth group event and the couple married in 1947. Esther was very proud of her job as the administrative assistant to the President of Central National-Gottesman Inc. She worked there for over 20 years, commuting to NYC while raising her children. Esther was happiest surrounded by her loved ones during the holidays, at family BBQs, on vacations in Cape May and Maine, and especially at her summer home that she built with Einar in the Poconos. Esther cared deeply for her friends, family, and neighbors. Esther was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was always the first to offer help. She was a Sunday School teacher and a dedicated participant in her Women's Group throughout the years. An avid reader her whole life, there was nothing Esther liked more than a good book. Esther was predeceased by her husband, Einar, in 2005, her brothers Bob and George, and her son-in-law, Ben Candela. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Candela and her son Richard Busund and his wife Rosemary, her grandchildren Christine, David, Michael and his wife Anna, Kevin and his wife Katie, her great-grandchild Colt, her sister-in-law, Diane Olson, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Family and friends are invited to Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 South Washington Avenue, Bergenfield, NJ 07621 on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, Trinity Lutheran Church, 430 Knickerbocker Road, Tenafly, NJ 07670.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved