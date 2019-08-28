Services
Etha Lorraina "Lorraine" Rausch Obituary
Etha Lorraina "Lorraine" Rausch

Mount Arlington - Etha Lorraina "Lorraine" Rausch (nee Farmer), 80, of Mount Arlington and formerly of East Rutherford, passed away on August 26, 2019. Lorraine enjoyed being a homemaker. She selflessly and lovingly devoted her time to her family. She most enjoyed volunteering, the beach, and the pool with her children and grandchildren. Lorraine will forever be in our hearts. Beloved mother of Diane Thumann and husband Bill, George H. Rausch and wife Nora, Annette Schaab and husband Bob, Colleen Zaragoza and husband Anthony and Michele Donofrio and husband Matt. Cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters. Dear sister of Leona Brown, Billy Farmer, David Farmer, Jackie O'Connor and the late Loretta Schworn and Mickey Farmer. Former wife of the late George Rausch. A Funeral Service will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or
