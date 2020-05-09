Ethel A. Daleo
Wood-Ridge - Ethel A. Daleo (nee Durante) 84, of Wood-Ridge formerly of Hasbrouck Heights and Lodi passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Lodi to the late Dominick and Amelia Durante. Wife of James B. Daleo. Devoted mother of James Daleo and his wife Debra, Dominic Daleo and his wife Lynne, Amelia Daleo and Theresa Casella. Dear sister of John Durante and the late Anthony Durante, Marie Mooney, Theresa Lombardi and Joseph Durante. Loving grandmother of Nico, Joseph USMC., Vincent, Lauren (Louis), Jimmy, Alise (Bert), Jennifer (Ante), Kenny, Michael, Dominic (Melanie) and Heather (Michael). Cherished great grandmother of eight great grandchildren. Services and interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Lodi will be private. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.