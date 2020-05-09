Ethel A. Daleo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel A. Daleo

Wood-Ridge - Ethel A. Daleo (nee Durante) 84, of Wood-Ridge formerly of Hasbrouck Heights and Lodi passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Lodi to the late Dominick and Amelia Durante. Wife of James B. Daleo. Devoted mother of James Daleo and his wife Debra, Dominic Daleo and his wife Lynne, Amelia Daleo and Theresa Casella. Dear sister of John Durante and the late Anthony Durante, Marie Mooney, Theresa Lombardi and Joseph Durante. Loving grandmother of Nico, Joseph USMC., Vincent, Lauren (Louis), Jimmy, Alise (Bert), Jennifer (Ante), Kenny, Michael, Dominic (Melanie) and Heather (Michael). Cherished great grandmother of eight great grandchildren. Services and interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Lodi will be private. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved