Ethel Alletta (Stead) Ball
Hasbrouck Heights - Ethel Alletta (Stead) Ball, of Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., died Oct. 17, 2019, after a two-year battle with cancer. She was 91 years old.
Ethel was born Sept. 25, 1928, the daughter of Ethel Ida (Jillard) and John Albro Stead, and grew up in East Rutherford, N.J. She graduated from Trenton State Teachers College in 1949 and fulfilled a childhood dream by teaching kindergarten in the Nutley School District from 1949-1953. After raising her family, Ethel resumed her teaching career at Lincoln Elementary School, Hasbrouck Heights, where she taught second grade from 1970-1990.
Ethel was a longtime member of St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, Hasbrouck Heights, where she was a Sunday school teacher, a member of the Altar Guild, the Vestry and Episcopal Church Women. She also was a volunteer teacher for English language learners in the church's Care on the Corner program.
Ethel was active in the community as an election worker and a volunteer for many charitable organizations. She was a member of the Junior Women's Club, the Mayor's Committee for Community Celebrations, Hasbrouck Heights Community Food Pantry, Friendly Neighbors and REACH.
Ethel was predeceased in 2016 by her beloved husband of 66 years, John "Jack" Ball. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Christine Kindl (David), Kathryn Strotz (Carl), and Cindy Heismeyer (Rick); grandchildren Julia Krahe (Chris) and Liza Kindl (Chris Musgrave), Kevin (Kimberly) and Peter Strotz, and Fred (Kelly), Rebecca and Jack Heismeyer; and great-grandchildren Elliott and Rose Krahe, Freddie Heismeyer, and Caleb Kindl Musgrave. She also is survived by her sisters, Claire Beaverson and Christina Czarnecki; and countless loving friends.
Ethel's life will be celebrated at a memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Episcopal Church of St. John the Divine, Hasbrouck Heights. Arrangements by Costa Memorial Home.
Memorial gifts may be made in Ethel's name to the John Theurer Cancer Center, 92 Second St., Hackensack, N.J. 07601; Hasbrouck Heights Volunteer Fire Department, 248 Hamilton Ave., Hasbrouck Heights, N.J. 07604; or a . CostaMemorialHome.com