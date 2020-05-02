Ethel Bette Furbacher
Ethel Bette Furbacher

Furbacher, Ethel, Bette (née Nagle) formerly of West Paterson, NJ, passed away on April 21, 2020. Bette had lived on the same street in WP for 65 years. She graduated Passaic Valley High School in 1941 and became a legal secretary. Bette had met George Furbacher, while he was still in the Navy, and they married on October 20, 1948. She became a homemaker and mother. Her hobbies included knitting and crocheting. In 1987 Bette and George retired to Summerland Key, FL, where they lived for over 20 years. She would often say that "Everyday felt like a vacation and it was always 5 o'clock somewhere." They lived in Ft. Myers for 2 years, until George's passing on 4/13/10. Bette moved back to NJ settling in Little Falls with her daughter. She passed away peacefully at Bright Side Manor in Teaneck.

Bette was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Retired WP Police Chief George Furbacher, brothers Edward and John Nagle.

Bette is survived by her loving and adoring family, son, Michael of Phoenix AZ, daughter Georgette Claudio of Little Falls NJ, son-in-law Patrick, and daughter-in-law Joy Francis. Grandchildren, Michael Claudio, Steven Claudio w/fiancé Victoria, Kristen Furbacher and Eric Furbacher. Great-grandchildren, Chloe, Aubrey, Jaxon, and Lucianna Furbacher.

Cremation by Neptune Society, Paramus NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
To the sweetest soul on the planet you always had the best advice, I will miss our heart to hearts we had and how you would watch my high school and college video projects and listen to my radio show, you were always so so supportive of everything I did. You will be deeply missed RIP Bette Grandma, say hi to Pop for me.
mikey
Grandchild
Dear Mom, I would have held your hand, I would have hugged you and kissed your cheek. I love you and you love me. You were the best mom and I could not have picked a better mother. You will forever be in my heart until we are together again. I know youre with dad now. Its not good bye its see ya later Ma. Love always your Georgie Girl XO
Georgette Claudio
Daughter
