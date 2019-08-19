Services
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 444-7650
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel RC Church
Ridgewood, NJ
Ethel J. Nygren


1932 - 2019
Ethel J. Nygren Obituary
Ethel J. Nygren

Ridgewood - Ethel J. "Jeanne" Nygren nee Vogan, 87, of Ridgewood, formerly of Bergenfield and Upper Saddle River, born and raised in Inwood section of Manhattan attended Good Shepherd Elementary School in Inwood, St. Catherine Acadamey now in the Bronx and Jersey City University. Jeanne was the daughter of the late Howard and Ethel (Cameron) Vogan. Beloved wife to the late Roy Nygren. Devoted mother to Roy and his wife Judy, mother to Howard and his wife Debbie and mother to Andrew. Loving grandmother to Lindsay, Tim, Julie, Brad, Garett, Christopher, and Tyler. Visitation will be held at Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave, Ridgewood, on Monday from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 pm. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel RC Church, Ridgewood. Interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Mt Carmel Catholic Church, Ridgewood or St. Catherine Academy, Bronx NY, or Don Bosco Preparatory High School, Ramsey. FeeneyFuneralHome.com
