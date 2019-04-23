Services
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
Melbourne, FL - Reid-Galanes, Ethel Joan, 89, died on Monday, April 22, 2019. Mrs. Galanes was born in Lyndhurst and lived there until 1989, when her and her husband moved to Melbourne Florida. She was a proud member of the United States Army serving from 1951 to 1954. Ethel is predeceased by her beloved husband, George Galanes in April 2004, by her two children, Nicholas and Jeffrey Galanes and her siblings, Roberta Cronrath, John Reid, Charles Reid, George Reid and Carol Pirozzi. Ethel is survived by her brother, Richard Reid and her sister, Rosemary McLaughlin and by her many dear nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation held at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4 to 8PM. All will gather at funeral home on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 9AM. Funeral Service begins at 10AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, family request you make a donation in Ethel's memory to Tunnel2towers.org.
