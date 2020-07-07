1/
Ethel Kulan Ryan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel Kulan Ryan

Hackensack - Ethel Kulan Ryan, of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the age of 97 years. Prior to retiring in 2015, she was an inspector at Aeronautical Instruments of Lodi where she worked for more than 60 years. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Hackensack Elks Lodge # 658. Beloved wife of the late James Ryan who died in 1995. Devoted mother of the late Robert P. Ryan who died in 2012 and his wife Rosemary of Woodland Park. Cherished grandmother of Kevin Ryan and his wife Tanya of Johnson Creek, WI, Denise Feely and her husband Jim of Carlstadt, William Shockley and wife Mini of Wood Ridge and Sharon Grippo and her husband Franco of River Vale. Adoring great grandmother of Aiden, Ava, Mateo, Marcello, Bo and William. Dearest sister of the late John Kulan, Anna Shervanick and Mildred Formisano. The funeral on Friday, July 10th, at 9:45 AM, from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity R. C. Church, 34 Maple Avenue, Hackensack, with entombment following at St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 -8 PM. The family prefers that in lieu of flowers, you honor her memory with a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send condolences, directions or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral
09:45 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity R. C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved