Ethel Kulan Ryan
Hackensack - Ethel Kulan Ryan, of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the age of 97 years. Prior to retiring in 2015, she was an inspector at Aeronautical Instruments of Lodi where she worked for more than 60 years. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Hackensack Elks Lodge # 658. Beloved wife of the late James Ryan who died in 1995. Devoted mother of the late Robert P. Ryan who died in 2012 and his wife Rosemary of Woodland Park. Cherished grandmother of Kevin Ryan and his wife Tanya of Johnson Creek, WI, Denise Feely and her husband Jim of Carlstadt, William Shockley and wife Mini of Wood Ridge and Sharon Grippo and her husband Franco of River Vale. Adoring great grandmother of Aiden, Ava, Mateo, Marcello, Bo and William. Dearest sister of the late John Kulan, Anna Shervanick and Mildred Formisano. The funeral on Friday, July 10th, at 9:45 AM, from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity R. C. Church, 34 Maple Avenue, Hackensack, with entombment following at St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 -8 PM. The family prefers that in lieu of flowers, you honor her memory with a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send condolences, directions or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com