|
|
Ethel M. Allen Gidney
Rockleigh - Ethel M. Allen Gidney, 108, of Rockleigh, died April 17, 2019 at the Bergen County Health Care Center, where she was treated with kindness and loving care. She was born in Edgewater, lived in New Milford, Englewood and Tenafly since 1992. A member of the Tenafly Senior Citizens, a singer in the Tena Tone Choral Group and the Knitting Group. A former member for many years of the First Presbyterian Church of Edgewater.
Predeceased by her husband John (1990). Surviving are her two daughters, Jean Bowers (the late Robert (1973)) (the late Ronnie Berndt (2018)), Ann McDermott (Kevin), her son, Jack N. Gidney (Joanne (1986)) (Mary), 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a brother, Percival Allen and a sister, Edith Voles.
Funeral Service Tuesday, April 23rd, 11:30 AM, Northern Valley Evangelical Church, Cresskill. Entombment Garden of Memories, Washington Township. Visiting Monday, April 22nd, 4-8 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Donations in her memory may be made to the N.J. State Organization of Cystic Fibrosis, P.O. Box 3648, Wayne, NJ 07474-3648; www.njsocf.org; or Autism of New Jersey, 500 Horizon Dr., Suite 530, Robbinsville, NJ 08691; www.autismnj.org.