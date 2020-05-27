Ethel M. Finnerty
Waretown - Ethel M. Finnerty, aged 76 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born on October 23rd 1943 in Jersey City, NJ to William and Florence Albers, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Ethel met her husband, Peter Finnerty, also from Jersey City, in the summer of 1963 in Spring Lake, NJ. They were married the following year on May 30th 1964. Ethel and Peter resided in Jersey City prior to moving to Northvale, NJ in 1973 where they raised their family. She and her husband eventually retired and moved to Waretown, NJ in 2006 where they spent many wonderful years enjoying time together with family and friends. Ethel attended St. Francis Nursing School, Jersey City, NJ where she obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse degree. Prior to her retirement, she worked for 25 years at the Bergen County School for Special Services in Rockleigh, NJ. In addition, Ethel volunteered many hours at her children's elementary school, Immaculate Conception, Norwood, NJ. During her retirement Ethel enjoyed traveling, attending Broadway plays and playing bocce and mahjong. She served on the membership committee of the Greenbriar Oceanaire Women's Club for a number of years. Ethel's passion was to cook and entertain, however her biggest joy in life were her 5 children and 11 grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as Grammy. Traditional summer vacations with family at the Jersey Shore were what she looked forward to the most every year. She will be remembered for her quiet strength, selflessness towards all and her greatest trait of being called the "baby whisperer." Ethel is survived by her loving husband Peter of 56 years, her 5 children, Mora and her husband Derek Popeil, Peter Finnerty and his wife Debra, Carolyn and her husband Pete Loomis, Stephen Finnerty and Mary and her husband Mac Gregerson along with 11 grandchildren and sisters Florence Russo, Violet McDonough, Margaret Glynn and Mary Trupia. Her sister Alice Penna and brother William Albers predeceased her. Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (www.vpfh.com) is overseeing arrangements. All services will be private with a memorial mass to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to John Theurer Cancer Center of Hackensack, NJ or Grace Healthcare Services of Edison, NJ.
Waretown - Ethel M. Finnerty, aged 76 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born on October 23rd 1943 in Jersey City, NJ to William and Florence Albers, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Ethel met her husband, Peter Finnerty, also from Jersey City, in the summer of 1963 in Spring Lake, NJ. They were married the following year on May 30th 1964. Ethel and Peter resided in Jersey City prior to moving to Northvale, NJ in 1973 where they raised their family. She and her husband eventually retired and moved to Waretown, NJ in 2006 where they spent many wonderful years enjoying time together with family and friends. Ethel attended St. Francis Nursing School, Jersey City, NJ where she obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse degree. Prior to her retirement, she worked for 25 years at the Bergen County School for Special Services in Rockleigh, NJ. In addition, Ethel volunteered many hours at her children's elementary school, Immaculate Conception, Norwood, NJ. During her retirement Ethel enjoyed traveling, attending Broadway plays and playing bocce and mahjong. She served on the membership committee of the Greenbriar Oceanaire Women's Club for a number of years. Ethel's passion was to cook and entertain, however her biggest joy in life were her 5 children and 11 grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as Grammy. Traditional summer vacations with family at the Jersey Shore were what she looked forward to the most every year. She will be remembered for her quiet strength, selflessness towards all and her greatest trait of being called the "baby whisperer." Ethel is survived by her loving husband Peter of 56 years, her 5 children, Mora and her husband Derek Popeil, Peter Finnerty and his wife Debra, Carolyn and her husband Pete Loomis, Stephen Finnerty and Mary and her husband Mac Gregerson along with 11 grandchildren and sisters Florence Russo, Violet McDonough, Margaret Glynn and Mary Trupia. Her sister Alice Penna and brother William Albers predeceased her. Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (www.vpfh.com) is overseeing arrangements. All services will be private with a memorial mass to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to John Theurer Cancer Center of Hackensack, NJ or Grace Healthcare Services of Edison, NJ.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.