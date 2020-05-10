Ethel M. Schichtel
Ridgefield Park - Ethel M. Schichtel (nee Scriven), of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Ethel worked as a lunch aide for Lincoln Elementary School in Ridgefield Park. An avid bowler that loved her time on the lanes. Beloved daughter of the late Rhoda (nee Nichols) and Alfred Scriven. Loving wife of Lawrence Schichtel. Devoted mother of Michael Schichtel. She also leaves behind her cherished pets Princess and Angel. Cremation is private. Vorheesingwersen.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
