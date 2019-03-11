Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
Ethel Sieber Obituary
Ethel Sieber

Haskell - Sieber, Ethel (Kaiser) age 96 of Haskell on Saturday March 9, 2019. She was born in Sandra, Romania and lived in Haskell most of her life. She was a homemaker. Beloved wife of the late John Sieber, loving mother of Edward Sieber of Ringwood, Anthony Sieber of West Hurley, NY and Helen S. Dohogne of Pompton Lakes. Grandmother of seven and great grandmother of ten. Ethel is predeceased by her son John Sieber and sister Irma Kaiser. Visiting at the D'Agostino funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Tuesday from 3-7pm, Service at 6 PM. Funeral Wednesday 10am at funeral home followed by interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Butler.
