Ethel Vaccaro
Ho-Ho-Kus - Ethel Vaccaro, 92, of Ho-Ho-Kus, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Born in Jersey City, Ethel lived in Paramus before moving to Ho-Ho-Kus about 50 years ago. Ethel had been a supporter of the Valley Hospital for the past 40 years and is a benefactor of the Valley Hospital VISTA / Legacy Society. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and a kind, gentle, supportive generous person who deeply loved her family. Ethel is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, George, her children; Barbara Greco, David and his wife Nancy, Stephen and Karen, and George and his wife Deborah, her 9 grandchildren and her 10 great grandchildren. All funeral services for Ethel are private. Services by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, of Wyckoff, www.vpfh.com. Donations in Ethel's memory can be made to the .