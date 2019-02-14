Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Ettore Di "Ben" Benedetto Obituary
Ettore "Ben" Di Benedetto

Paramus - Di Benedetto, Ettore "Ben" age 98 a longtime resident of Paramus passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Amelia (nee) Morante. Devoted father of Sandra Chmielewski and her husband Joseph and Robert Di Benedetto. Loving grandfather of Joseph Chmielewski and his wife Jessica, Laura Wagner and her husband Josh, Matthew Di Benedetto, David Di Benedetto and his partner Vanessa Paz. Cherished great-grandfather of Bennett, Gannett, and Jacob. Dear brother of Dante Di Benedetto. He is also survived by former daughter-in-law Barbara Mongelli. Ben emigrated to the US from Italy at the age of 16 and settled in Astoria, Queens. He attended NYU and graduated with a Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He received his Professional Engineering License and worked for many years as a Mechanical Engineer at Air and Refrigeration in New York City and also at Feiner Air Products. Ben served in the US Army during WWII. He was a member of the Paramus Pioneers as well as the former Paramus Congregational Church. Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday 2-6PM at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell. Funeral service to take place Monday, 11AM at the funeral home. Interment to be held Tuesday 11AM at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Family will be departing the funeral home for the cemetery at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers donations to the Paramus Volunteer Ambulance Corps., 295 E. Midland Ave., Paramus, NJ 07652 are appreciated. Visit Ben's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com.
