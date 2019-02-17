|
Eufemia "Fay" Vaccaro
Wantage - Eufemia "Fay" Vaccaro, formerly DeBlasio, (nee DelGaizo), 94, of Wantage, passed away in her home on February 15, 2019. She was born in Waldwick, NJ on February 22, 1922 to the late Giovanni and Generosa DelGaizo. Fay will always be remembered for her loving and kind nature especially shown toward her children and grandchildren. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Vaccaro. She was the adored mother of Armand DeBlasio and his wife Nancy, Louisa DeBlasio, Monica Carelli and her husband Peter and Teresa LeQueux and her husband Robert. She was the cherished grandmother of Armand, Danny, Nicholas and Julia DeBlasio, Peter John Carelli, Jaclyn Petullo and her husband Angelo, and Victoria and Corey LeQueux and the great grandmother of Angelo and Enzo DeBlasio. She was the dear sister of Frank and Dominic DelGaizo, Edith Volanto, Nicoline Griffin and Jenny Smith and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 9 siblings. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 19th from 2-4& 7-9pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ. A funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday at 10am at Our Lady of Pompei Church, 70 Murray Ave., Paterson. Guests may arrive at the funeral home at 9am. Burial will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. More at www.santangelofuneral.com.