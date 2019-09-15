Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
8:45 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Kanty RC Church
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Resources
Eugene A. Sidor Obituary
Eugene A. Sidor

Clifton - Eugene A. Sidor, 86, of Clifton, passed away on September 14, 2019. Born and raised in Clifton, he was a lifelong resident and was a US Army Veteran. A 3rd-degree member of Regina Mundi Knights of Columbus Council #3969, Clifton, Eugene was a Purchasing Manager for Sequa in East Rutherford, where he worked for 20 years, retiring in 1998.

Beloved husband for 64 years of Anna (Petricko). Devoted father of Denise and Eugene Sidor. Dear brother of Joseph Sidor. Sadly missed by his faithful canine companion, Missy

Funeral Wednesday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. Visiting Tuesday 4-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to either the , , the , , or the , , in memory of Eugene, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
