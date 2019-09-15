|
|
Eugene A. Sidor
Clifton - Eugene A. Sidor, 86, of Clifton, passed away on September 14, 2019. Born and raised in Clifton, he was a lifelong resident and was a US Army Veteran. A 3rd-degree member of Regina Mundi Knights of Columbus Council #3969, Clifton, Eugene was a Purchasing Manager for Sequa in East Rutherford, where he worked for 20 years, retiring in 1998.
Beloved husband for 64 years of Anna (Petricko). Devoted father of Denise and Eugene Sidor. Dear brother of Joseph Sidor. Sadly missed by his faithful canine companion, Missy
Funeral Wednesday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. Visiting Tuesday 4-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to either the , , the , , or the , , in memory of Eugene, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com