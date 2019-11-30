|
|
Eugene A. Veltri
Paramus - Eugene A. Veltri, of Paramus, passed away on his 85th birthday, Friday, November 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Cherished husband of Carol Veltri (nee Nademus). Loving father of Valerie Verile and her husband Pat and Rene Beites and her husband John. Beloved grandfather of Jordana, Justin, Brielle & JJ. Dear brother of Roger Veltri, Lorraine Dungan and her husband Bill, Richard Veltri. Predeceased by his sisters, the late Anita Mazza and the late Linda Elasick. Eugene is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for spending quality time with his beloved grandchildren.
Before retiring, Eugene worked for Kings Supermarket as a butcher. He was a former member of UNICO and the Democratic Club both of Paramus. Eugene was also a talented singer and accomplished artist who belonged to the Art Club of Ridgewood. Eugene was an Army veteran who served our country proudly during the Korean War.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30am on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, 234 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery Saddle Brook, Saddle Brook, NJ.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com