Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
The Second Reformed Church
436 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Hayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Alden Hayden


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Alden Hayden Obituary
Eugene Alden Hayden

Hackensack - Eugene Alden Hayden, of Hackensack, NJ, April 17, 1926 - May 20, 2019. Father of Carole Mancini & her husband Joe of Elmwood Park and Gary Hayden of Mahwah. Our Dad will live forever in our hearts. A Memorial Service will be held in the lounge of The Second Reformed Church, 436 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ on Wednesday, August 14 at 1PM. Gather with us to celebrate his memory and a life well-lived. Should you desire, the family suggests The Lupus Foundation or The for expressions of sympathy.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now