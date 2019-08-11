|
|
Eugene Alden Hayden
Hackensack - Eugene Alden Hayden, of Hackensack, NJ, April 17, 1926 - May 20, 2019. Father of Carole Mancini & her husband Joe of Elmwood Park and Gary Hayden of Mahwah. Our Dad will live forever in our hearts. A Memorial Service will be held in the lounge of The Second Reformed Church, 436 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ on Wednesday, August 14 at 1PM. Gather with us to celebrate his memory and a life well-lived. Should you desire, the family suggests The Lupus Foundation or The for expressions of sympathy.