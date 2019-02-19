|
|
Eugene B. Cunningham, Jr.
New Milford - Eugene B. Cunningham Jr. peacefully embraced his Lord on February 15, 2019, at the age of 79. Gene was a lifelong resident of New Milford. He was a quiet man with a strong presence of which he gave to all especially to his family.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Michelle. Devoted father to Jeanne Richards and her husband Mark, Dianne Dolan; and Peter Cunningham and his wife Lynnette. Brother of Michael Cunningham. Cherished Grandfather of Jillian, Douglas, James, and Thomas. Proud Great Grandfather of Robert and Ryan. Gene is survived by a large extended family and his friends and will be deeply missed.
There will be a gathering at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home 559 Kinderkamack Road Oradell on Wednesday from 6-8pm. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday 10:30 AM at St. Joseph's R.C. Church 330 Elm Street Oradell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to New Hope Pregnancy Resource Center, 149 3rd Avenue, Westwood, NJ 07675.