Eugene Basiliere
Pompton Lakes - Eugene Basiliere, 68, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born in Lynn, Mass, Gene lived in Bloomingdale for the past 13 years and previously in Pompton Lakes. Gene worked at Ricoh Corporation for 14 years before his accident in 1995. He is survived by his former wife, Florence, brothers, Jim of Cape Coral, FL, Michael of West Palm Beach, FL and Chris of Lynn, MA. Daughters, Alison Hall of North Port, FL, Shannon Smith of Nashua, MA, and Amy Belanger of Friendswood, TX. 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Visiting hours will be held at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale, NJ, on Friday, April 19th between 4-8pm and a service at the funeral home on Saturday, April 20th at 10:00am. Gene adored children, so in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 would be appreciated.