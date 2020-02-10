|
|
Eugene C. Claeyssens
Claeyssens, Eugene C., 100, passed away on February 1, 2020. Gene was born on April 17, 1919 in West Hoboken, NJ ( now Union City). The family moved to the Old English neighborhood of Fairview in 1925, and he resided there until 1982, when he moved to Demarest, NJ and resided there until his death. He is survived by his nephews Gary, Glen and Denny Wiggers, Paul Claeyssens and his niece Jeanne Bremer. He is the loving great uncle of Perris Claeyssens, Ryan, Sean, Matt, Tyler, Clayton, Rachel and Juliana Wiggers and Nina and Natalie Bremer.
Gene graduated Cliffside Park High School in 1937 After high School he was employed by Chase National Bank in their bond department in NYC. He was drafted into the Army on May 5, 1942 and took basic training at Camp Lee, Virginia, then transferred to Camp Edwards, Massachusetts and then Camp Ellis, Illinois. While there he applied to the Quarter Master Officer Candidate School at Camp Lee, Virginia. From there he was transferred as Second Lieutenant to Fort Adams, Rhode Island as assistant to the Quarter Master. Gene left Fort Adams for overseas duty in Hawaii and was flown directly to Okinawa to serve as a Supply Officer until the war ended in 1945. He served in the Pacific Theatre of Operations, and was stationed on Okinawa when the Atomic Bomb exploded over Japan. From Okinawa he was transferred to Korea as a Petrol Supply Officer in charge of ordering all motor fuel for the troops in occupied zone. He was separated from the Army in August 1946 as a First Lieutenant.
Under the GI BILL, Gene attended Champlain College, and then transferred to Syracuse University and graduated in May 1949. He was employed as an accountant for Bristol Meyers Company in Hillsdale, NJ and then later at CF Mueller Company in Jersey City as Credit and Billing department Manager. He retired from business in 1982, and continued to work part time at his farm in Western NJ, where he raised Hereford cattle.
In Celebration of Gene's life the family will receive friends on Sunday February 16, from 1:00- 3:00 pm at the Demarest Railroad Depot, Park Street, Demarest, NJ.