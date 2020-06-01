Dr. Eugene C. Ged
Naples, FL - Dr. Eugene C. Ged, ("Gene") died peacefully on May 29, 2020 in Naples, FL. He is survived by his wife Erika Schirmer Ged, and his predeceased wife Maryann Bauer Ged. He has five children, Charles (Jennifer), David (Katie), Christine Eglow (Jeffrey), Eugene (Adriene), Helen DeRosa (Michael) and stepdaughters Karen Krieger and Michelle Krieger. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Evan, Alex, Taylor, Matthew, Alexandra, Walker, Andrew, Emily, Michael, Jack, Maryann, Abbey, Allison and great granddaughter, Ellie. He is survived by his brother George Ged (Marva) and his late brother Marius Ged (Janet), brother in law, Dr. Frank Bauer (Terri) and nephews Marius Ged (Kimberly) and Glen Ged.
Dr. Ged was born in Paterson, NJ on August 23, 1937. He was born to parents Charles N. Ged and Helen A. Ged. He attended St. John's Cathedral High School in Paterson, NJ and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1960. He attended medical school at Georgetown University and received his degree in 1964 after which he completed his cardiology fellowship at St. Michaels Hospital in Newark, NJ. Dr. Ged began his private practice in Paterson, NJ and was on staff at St. Joseph's University Medical Center where he was instrumental in starting the cardiac catheterization lab. In 2009, he was honored by his peers as a pioneer in the field of cardiology.
Dr. Ged established a charitable foundation at St. Joseph's University Medical Center in 1977 which continues to help and serve many in the community. He was named an honorary trustee of the Foundation.
In addition to being a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many, Gene was a passionate NY Yankees fan, cigar aficionado and loved a well muddled Dewar's Scotch old fashioned. He enjoyed traveling the world and loved spending his summers at the NJ Shore with his wife, children, grandchildren and many dear relatives and friends.
Gene was an extremely spiritual man and served as an active member of his church. His family, friends and colleagues affectionately regarded him as a man that lived life to the fullest and had an infectious spirit. He will truly be missed by all who know him.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to St. Joseph's University Medical Center Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
A Private Burial will take place at a later date at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa, NJ.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.