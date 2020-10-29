Eugene Cataldo
Lyndhurst - Cataldo, Eugene, 77, a long time resident of Lyndhurst, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from a fall had in February 2020, that left him quadriplegic. "Thank you for all that sent good wishes to him, it perked his final days"
Eugene retired from the printing company, Sandy Alexander (Clifton) in 1999 and previously worked at Meehan Tooker (East Rutherford). He also was the manager of Guys and Dolls Poolroom (Belleville). He also was a member and past officer of Elmwood Park/Paterson Elks Lodge #60. Eugene is survived by his loving wife, Rona (nee Gordon), by his children, Gina Fiberesima & her husband, Vincent, Steven Cataldo & his wife, Michelle and Lisa Castaneda & her husband, Alejandro and by his dear grandchildren, Elijah, Isaiah, Lia, Christian and Michael.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation held at Nazare Memorial Home Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10AM, then to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church (146 Copeland Avenue, Lyndhurst, NJ), where at 11AM a Funeral Mass will be offered. Interment, Hillside Cemetery, (75 Orient Way, between Lake and 5th Avenue, Lyndhurst). It is mandatory to wear a mask and keep your distance. Please DO NOT attend if sick, coughing or have been in contact with anyone that has COVID 19. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Eugene Cataldo to either Shriner's Hospital for Children
