|
|
Eugene Corbo
Butler - Corbo, Eugene age 90 of Butler passed away on Saturday January 4, 2020. Born in Maywood he lived in Pompton Lakes before moving to Butler eleven years ago. He was self-employed in the Garment Industry for forty years retiring in 2007. Beloved husband of the late Joan (Wunsch) Corbo, loving father of Eugene Corbo of Oakland, Joanne Corbo of Morristown, Colleen Dunleavy and her husband Michael of California and Toni Ann Carroll and her husband William of Oakland and William Corbo of Wantage. Dear brother of Lila Deluca of Lincoln Park and the late Donald and Anthony Corbo. Grandfather of seven and great grandfather of three. Family and friends will meet for a Memorial Mass at St. Mary R.C Church, 17 Pompton Avenue, Pompton Lakes NJ 07442 (973-835-0374) on Friday January 17, 2020 at 10:45am followed by burial at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. Funeral arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.