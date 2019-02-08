Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
8:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church
Garfield - Eugene De Angelo, 91, of Garfield on February 7, 2019. Born and raised in Clifton, he lived in Lodi and settled in Garfield 67 years ago. Eugene was owner and operator of Brake-O-Rama in Lodi for over 60 years. He was an avid golfer and a past member of Apple Ridge Country Club in Mahwah. Beloved husband of the Late Loretta (nee Cavello). Devoted father of Thomas and wife Patty of Montvale and Gene and wife Leni of Glen Rock. Loving grandfather of Lisa, Erica, Darya, Kalyna, Peter and Jessica. He was predeceased by five brothers and 7 sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday at 8:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church an 9:00 AM Funeral Mass. Entombment St. Nicholas Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 5-8 PM.
