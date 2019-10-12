|
|
Eugene Drost
Wallington - Eugene E. "Gene" Drost, 84, a lifelong resident of Wallington, passed away at home Friday, October 11, 2019. Presently, Gene enjoyed working alongside his son Brian, at The Radiator Store in Lodi. Previously, he owned and operated Auto Air Conditioning Service in East Rutherford for 35 years, retiring in 2005. He was a parishioner of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church in Wallington. Gene was the beloved husband of Joan M. (nee Kuchta) Drost, devoted father of Brian Drost Sr. and his wife, Nadine (nee Leshchyshyn) Drost of Franklin Lakes, John Drost and his wife, Julia (nee Tamsan) of Wallington, Doreen (nee Drost) Dvorak and Richard Nabozny of North Plainfield, Cheryl (nee Drost) Foote of Hasbrouck Heights, and Michael Foote, Sr. of Wallington, loving grandfather of Brian Jr., Colby, Corrina, Nicole, Andrea, Joseph, Michael Jr., Breana, and John Jr., and dear brother of the late Joseph and Richard Drost. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation on Monday from 4-8 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington, and the funeral at 8:30 AM on Tuesday. The Funeral Mass will begin at 9:30 AM at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church in Wallington and the interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com.