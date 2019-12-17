Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Boag
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene H. Boag

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene H. Boag Obituary
Eugene H. Boag

Sea Bright, Fort Lee - Boag, Eugene H., 86, a longtime resident of Sea Bright, NJ and formerly of Fort Lee, NJ died Monday, December 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Virginia (nee) Donnelly. Devoted father of Jeanane Driscoll and her husband Thomas Driscoll, DDS, John Boag and his wife Penny Boag, Philip Boag and his wife Christine, and Kathleen Boag and her partner Christian Woods. Loving grandfather of Thomas Driscoll, Jr., MD, Betsey Driscoll, Gavan Driscoll, and Tara Driscoll; Jake Boag, Riley Boag, Melissa Boag, and Alison Salek. Dear brother of Barbara Dwyer and the late Hank Boag. He is also survived by his many loving nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. Gene was the founder and owner of Custom Liners, Inc. in Upper Saddle River. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus of Our Lady of Fatima, North Bergen. Gene served proudly in the US Air Force. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Beacon Hill Country Club. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, December 20th from 4-8 p.m. at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ. A Funeral Service will begin on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Volk Leber Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery in Lyndhurst, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations in his name to the , hilarityforcharity.org, are appreciated. For more information and to view Gene's tribute page please visit volkleber.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -