Eugene H. Hill, Jr.
Wayne - Eugene H. Hill, Jr., 71, of Wayne, formerly of Passaic, passed away suddenly Aug. 24, 2020. Graveside services will be held 10:00 am Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Passaic Street at the corner of Terrace Ave, Lodi. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. Arrangements by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. To view the full obituary and leave sentiments to family on the Tribute Wall, please visit www.bizubquinlan.com
.