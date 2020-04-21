|
|
Eugene J. Ferraro
Ridgewood - Eugene James Ferraro, a lifelong resident of Ridgewood, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 18, 2020. He was 73 years old. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 34 years, Patricia Dunne Ferraro. Devoted father to Pamela and her husband, Andrew; Timothy and his wife, Kathleen; Samantha and her husband, Hristo; and Emily and her husband, Michael. Adoring grandfather to Michael, Matthew, Thomas, James, Annie, Joey, and little Geno. Loving brother-in-law to Mary Beth Gister and her husband, Michael, and son, Andrew Kenlon. Eugene or known to some as Gene, Gino, Genius, or The Rook will be remembered for his humor, generosity, and occasional prank. Gene graduated from Ridgewood High School in 1965. He started his own real estate and management company in 1974 that is still thriving today. He enjoyed golfing and spending his spare time collecting golf clubs and vintage motorcycles. He volunteered on the Ridgewood High School Scholarship Committee and founded an individual scholarship in his older brother's honor, The Dr. Mario P. Ferraro Award. Spending time with his children, grandchildren, and loved ones warmed his soul and always brought a smile to his face. He has reunited with his love and may they rest in peace together for eternity. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Valley Hospital Foundation in honor of their courage and loving care in his final moments. FeeneyFuneralHome.com