Eugene J. Frederick, Jr.
Lutherville - On Monday, June 15, 2020 Eugene J. Frederick, Jr., age 95, resident of College Manor in Lutherville, MD. Eugene served as a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1943 until 1945 earning the Navy Cross on Iwo Jima. He retired from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office in Paterson, NJ on July 1, 1983 with 34 years of service in law enforcement. He was the beloved husband of the late Antoinette (nee Mastrogiovanni) Frederick; devoted father of Lorraine Gutmann of Towson, MD, Nadine Warren of Towson, MD, Eugene J. Frederick, III of Richmond, VT, Francis X. Frederick of Pipersville, PA and John G. Frederick of Celebration, FL; brother of Joseph Frederick and Ronald Frederick both of NJ. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Services and interment at St. Joseph's Catholic Church - Cockeysville, MD will be private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Eugene with memorial contributions to St. Joseph Home for the Elderly, Little Sisters of the Poor, 140 Shepherd Ln., Totowa, NJ 07512-2170. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Lutherville - On Monday, June 15, 2020 Eugene J. Frederick, Jr., age 95, resident of College Manor in Lutherville, MD. Eugene served as a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1943 until 1945 earning the Navy Cross on Iwo Jima. He retired from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office in Paterson, NJ on July 1, 1983 with 34 years of service in law enforcement. He was the beloved husband of the late Antoinette (nee Mastrogiovanni) Frederick; devoted father of Lorraine Gutmann of Towson, MD, Nadine Warren of Towson, MD, Eugene J. Frederick, III of Richmond, VT, Francis X. Frederick of Pipersville, PA and John G. Frederick of Celebration, FL; brother of Joseph Frederick and Ronald Frederick both of NJ. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Services and interment at St. Joseph's Catholic Church - Cockeysville, MD will be private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Eugene with memorial contributions to St. Joseph Home for the Elderly, Little Sisters of the Poor, 140 Shepherd Ln., Totowa, NJ 07512-2170. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.