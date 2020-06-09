Eugene J. Gromek
Fairfield - GROMEK, Eugene J., age 70, of Fairfield, died on June 6, 2020. He was born in Jersey City and raised there for 13 years before his family moved to Elmwood Park. Gene resided in the Elmwood Park area for 14 years and then settled in Fairfield where he lived for 43 years. Eugene was a self-employed CPA operating E. J. Gromek and Co., CPA. He served as controller for Hudson Tank Terminal, Port Newark, NJ, for 40 years. Gene was a member of the New Jersey Society of CPAs and the Glen Ridge Country Club. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Paula ( nee Clements ), two daughters, Robin Baumgarten (husband Kimron Thomas) and Tracy Gromek (husband Marcus Pingel) and two grandchildren Faye and Lucas Pingel. Visiting, Thursday, June 11, from 2 to 5 pm. The funeral is Friday , June 12, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 11am followed by a 12 pm service in the funeral home. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Food Bank of NJ (cfbnj.org). The Gromek family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
Fairfield - GROMEK, Eugene J., age 70, of Fairfield, died on June 6, 2020. He was born in Jersey City and raised there for 13 years before his family moved to Elmwood Park. Gene resided in the Elmwood Park area for 14 years and then settled in Fairfield where he lived for 43 years. Eugene was a self-employed CPA operating E. J. Gromek and Co., CPA. He served as controller for Hudson Tank Terminal, Port Newark, NJ, for 40 years. Gene was a member of the New Jersey Society of CPAs and the Glen Ridge Country Club. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Paula ( nee Clements ), two daughters, Robin Baumgarten (husband Kimron Thomas) and Tracy Gromek (husband Marcus Pingel) and two grandchildren Faye and Lucas Pingel. Visiting, Thursday, June 11, from 2 to 5 pm. The funeral is Friday , June 12, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 11am followed by a 12 pm service in the funeral home. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Food Bank of NJ (cfbnj.org). The Gromek family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.