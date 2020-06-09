Eugene J. Gromek
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene J. Gromek

Fairfield - GROMEK, Eugene J., age 70, of Fairfield, died on June 6, 2020. He was born in Jersey City and raised there for 13 years before his family moved to Elmwood Park. Gene resided in the Elmwood Park area for 14 years and then settled in Fairfield where he lived for 43 years. Eugene was a self-employed CPA operating E. J. Gromek and Co., CPA. He served as controller for Hudson Tank Terminal, Port Newark, NJ, for 40 years. Gene was a member of the New Jersey Society of CPAs and the Glen Ridge Country Club. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Paula ( nee Clements ), two daughters, Robin Baumgarten (husband Kimron Thomas) and Tracy Gromek (husband Marcus Pingel) and two grandchildren Faye and Lucas Pingel. Visiting, Thursday, June 11, from 2 to 5 pm. The funeral is Friday , June 12, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 11am followed by a 12 pm service in the funeral home. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Food Bank of NJ (cfbnj.org). The Gromek family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Service
12:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved