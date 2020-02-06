Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis R.C. Church
Ridgefield Park, NJ
Eugene J. Marren


1929 - 2020
Eugene J. Marren Obituary
Eugene J. Marren

Ridgefield Park - Eugene J. Marren, of Ridgefield Park, NJ passed away peacefully in Newton, NJ on January 30, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Eugene was born and raised in Hoboken, NJ. Proud Veteran of the United States Army. Graduate of Saint Peter's College with a B.S in Accounting. His professional career included ITT, Nutley, NJ, General Dynamics, Avenel, NJ, and he retired as financial controller for Dynapac Manufacturing in Stanhope NJ. Beloved husband of the late Jean M. (O'Brien) who passed away on 2019. Loving father of Kevin Marren and his wife Sandra, Richard Marren and his wife Florence, Kathleen Kane and her husband Jim, and Kenneth Marren and his wife Beth. Cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren and adored great grandfather of three great grandchildren. Dearest brother of Joan Cannon, Frances Tully, Joseph Marren, Ann Sullivan, Mary Fitzpatrick, Grace Sodano and the late Marie Pontelionna. Eugene is also predeceased by brother-in-law's; Joseph Pontelionna, Thomas Cannon, John Tully, John Sullivan He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and America Legion Post 415. Parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church of Ridgefield Park. Visitation at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Friday February 7th from 4 to 8PM. The Funeral Mass will be offered at 11AM on Saturday February 8, 2020 at St. Francis R.C. Church, Ridgefield Park, NJ. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 114 Mount Vernon Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660. Vorheesingwersen.com
