Eugene J. McMackin Obituary
Eugene J. McMackin

Allendale - Eugene J. McMackin, 76, of Allendale, passed away surrounded by his family on March 20, 2020. Eugene was the beloved husband of Carol (nee Greenberg) and the loving father of Eugene Jr., Kathleen Key, Anne-Marie Elsberry, Elizabeth Yannette, and Catherine. He was adored by his eleven grandchildren, one great granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. Eugene was survived by his dear brothers Robert and Barry McMackin. He was predeceased by his sisters Kathleen McMackin and Barbara Matto, his parents Eugene and Bernice McMackin, and his nephew Kevin McMackin. Eugene proudly ran his own business, Spirit Warehouse, Inc., for over 50 years, and always enjoyed trips to Disney World and the Bahamas. Private arrangements have been made at this time, and an additional memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
