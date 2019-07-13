Services
Jewish Memorial Chapel
841 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 779-3048
Funeral
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Jewish Memorial Chapel
841 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ
Resources
Eugene "Gene" Kosson

Eugene "Gene" Kosson Obituary
Eugene "Gene" Kosson

Clifton - Eugene "Gene" Kosson, 85, of Clifton, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. In 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Judy and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. He was a journeyman glazer for Kosson Glass, Passaic, and then project manager for Union County Plate Glass, Elizabeth. Gene was an active synagogue member, first at Temple Beth Sholom, Clifton, and later at Temple Beth Tikvah, Wayne.

Gene is survived by his wife Judy, his four children, Debbie (Clifford) Weiner, Laurel (Howard) Cohen, David (Teresa), and Larry (Robin Spielberg); his brother, Richard Kosson, 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. His sister, Lynn Small preceded him in death. The funeral will be at Jewish Memorial Chapel, Clifton on Sunday, July 14, 11:00 am with shiva on Monday and Tuesday.
