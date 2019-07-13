|
Eugene "Gene" Kosson
Clifton - Eugene "Gene" Kosson, 85, of Clifton, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. In 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Judy and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. He was a journeyman glazer for Kosson Glass, Passaic, and then project manager for Union County Plate Glass, Elizabeth. Gene was an active synagogue member, first at Temple Beth Sholom, Clifton, and later at Temple Beth Tikvah, Wayne.
Gene is survived by his wife Judy, his four children, Debbie (Clifford) Weiner, Laurel (Howard) Cohen, David (Teresa), and Larry (Robin Spielberg); his brother, Richard Kosson, 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. His sister, Lynn Small preceded him in death. The funeral will be at Jewish Memorial Chapel, Clifton on Sunday, July 14, 11:00 am with shiva on Monday and Tuesday.