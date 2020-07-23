Eugene Micheal Slowey Sr.



12/23/38 - 7/20/2020



Eugene Micheal Slowey Sr., son of Nora Regan and Owen Slowey passed away in his sleep on Monday morning. His wife of many years Estela was waiting for him in heaven for almost 4 years. He is survived by his two children, Jaime and Eugene Jr. and their respective wives Donna and Pillar, whom he lovingly considered his daughters. He also left behind 4 grandchildren, Beth, David, Eugene III, Kevin and 2 great grandchildren Becky and Emily. His brothers Jack, James, Brian, Jackie, John, Tony, Lou and his sisters Maureen, Gwen and Elba had many great times with "Gene". He served in the Army in the 101st Airborne as a Paratrooper and if not for a chance meeting with the love of his life Estela he would have reenlisted to be sent to Vietnam. He worked for many years as a Railroad electrician for Conrail and then Metro-north in New York City. He leaves behind many friends and family who always have and will remember him fondly.









