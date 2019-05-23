|
|
Eugene R LaSala
Cedar Grove - Eugene R. LaSala, 93, of Cedar Grove, N.J., passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019, surrounded by family. Visitation was on Tues., April 23 at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove. The Funeral Mass was on Wed., April 24 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Cedar Grove, with private cremation following. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.
Predeceased by his parents, Ciro and Susan, and 8 brothers and sisters, he is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy (nee: Davis); his sons, David, and his wife, Geraldine, Daniel, and his wife, Christine, and Samuel; cherished granddaughters, Erin and Megan; sister, Helene D'Angelo; and many nieces and nephews.
Gene (a.k.a. Pop or Grandpa) was a kind, generous, patriotic man who was loved by his family, friends, and neighbors. Born in Haskell, N.J. to Ciro and Susan LaSala, he proudly served in the U.S. Army with the HQ Battery 627th Field Artillery during World War II in the European Theatre. During his service in Germany, he befriended a young boy who visited him at the fence line, sharing rations and chocolate. This led to a post-war friendship across the miles, lasting till present.
Prior to his service he grew up in Pompton Lakes, NJ. Many hours and weekends were spent working at Bernie Wecht's Army and Navy Store from high school through college.
After World War II, Gene attended Syracuse University where he obtained a B.S. in microbiology. He returned to New Jersey and worked at Hoffman LaRoche in Nutley for over forty years until retiring. There, he met his wife Dorothy, and was honored by having a bacteria strain (Streptomyces lasaliensis) and farm feed antibiotic (Lasalocid) named for him, based on his research and lab work.
In 1969, Gene and his wife settled in Cedar Grove to raise their family. A long-time parishioner of St. Catherine's, he enjoyed Men's Nights and counting the Sunday collections. He befriended everyone he met around town, whether working the recycling center, gathering up the carts at the grocery store, or just having a cup of joe and a Lucky Strike at the local shop. Pop had a love for the environment, always feeding the many animals (birds and even the deer). He spent countless hours tending the garden and fixing things up - often at other people's houses. You could always count on Gene for a two-dollar bill in a birthday card, a piece of chocolate, or a cold soda.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA, aspca.org, or America's VetDogs, www.vetdogs.org.