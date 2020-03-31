|
Eugene (Gene) Rotella
On Monday, March 30, 2020, Eugene Rotella (Gene), loving husband and father of five children, passed away at age 84.
Eugene was born on January 31, 1936 in Paterson NJ to Romolo and Felicia Rotella (nee Toscano). He received his degree from "the school of hard knocks" as he used to say and ran a successful business, Rotella Construction for 55 years. In the spring of 1960, he started construction on his sister's house, where he met a wonderful young woman named Joyce who lived across the street. On September 10, 1961, he married Joyce Anne Cavalieri and together they raised two daughters, Theresa and Regina and three sons, Matthew, Christopher and Jamie.
Gene had a passion for family, food and living life. He loved to travel and focused his efforts on providing experiential vacations which provided many humorous and heartwarming memories. He was an avid skier and enjoyed bicycle vacations with the love of his life, Joyce. He was an accomplished builder and mason, and used these gifts to create extraordinary homes constructed with his signature fireplaces. He was a parishioner of Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Franklin Lakes.
When a long time friend of Gene learned of his death they said, "He was a tough man with a good heart" which describes him perfectly. Raising his family in Fair Lawn, he was a life time member of the Cosmos Club where he would volunteer to cook for various events. Gene had a passion for cooking, hosted many parties, family gatherings and tailgate parties always serving his famous beefsteak as well as pasta and meatballs. Many people who were invited to the gatherings came as guests and left as lifelong friends of the Rotella family. He was known for his tough exterior, his passion for life and for his devoted love of family.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents Romolo and Felicia Rotella (nee Toscano), sisters Tressa Vigilante and Mary Rotella; brothers Rudy, Ed, Tom, Louis Rotella; and is survived by his wife Joyce, his five children, Matthew and his wife Kristine, Theresa Martin and her husband Jacques, Regina Brogan and her husband Frank, Christopher, Jamie and his wife Michelle, 18 adored grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, his sister Anita Brulato and many nieces and nephews.
Due to current state regulations, a private family funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Kugler Community Home for Funerals. Friends and family will be invited to a memorial service TBD at a later date. Donations may be made in Memory of Eugene Rotella to at .