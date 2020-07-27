Eugene VentimigliaTotowa - Ventimiglia, Eugene age 74 of Totowa peacefully entered the kingdom of heaven on July 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Anne (nee Van Camp) Ventimiglia of Totowa. Loving father of Eugene Ventimiglia Jr. and his wife Myla of Rivervale, Andrew Ventimiglia of Oakland, Anthony Ventimiglia and his wife Maureen of Wantage, Julie Tino and her husband Brian of Union Twp., and Edward Ventimiglia and his partner Cigdem Tanik of Newark. Adoring grandfather of Emily, Ella, Luca, Audrey, Arlo, Logan, Nuala, Samuel, Sophie, and Anthony. Dear brother of Anthony Ventimiglia and Barbara Vermiglio. Born in Paterson to Anthony and Marge Ventimiglia, lived in Paterson, before moving to Totowa, and spent summers in Lavallette. He was a carpenter and cabinet maker by trade, and a vocational teacher at Passaic County Technical Institute, where he taught for over 30 years. Constantly motivated by his vast interests, He sang as a member of the Orpheus Club of Newark, the Diocesan Choirs and other parish choirs. Upon retiring, he started a successful farm winery in Sussex County. He enjoyed music, nature, laughing and life. Above all he loved people, making fast friends and lasting bonds with everyone who he met. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa on Thursday at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities USA, 2050 Ballenger Ave Suite 400 Alexandria, VA 22314, or the NJ Forestry Association PO Box 367 Flemington, NJ 08822. For more information, go to