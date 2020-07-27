1/
Eugene Ventimiglia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Ventimiglia

Totowa - Ventimiglia, Eugene age 74 of Totowa peacefully entered the kingdom of heaven on July 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Anne (nee Van Camp) Ventimiglia of Totowa. Loving father of Eugene Ventimiglia Jr. and his wife Myla of Rivervale, Andrew Ventimiglia of Oakland, Anthony Ventimiglia and his wife Maureen of Wantage, Julie Tino and her husband Brian of Union Twp., and Edward Ventimiglia and his partner Cigdem Tanik of Newark. Adoring grandfather of Emily, Ella, Luca, Audrey, Arlo, Logan, Nuala, Samuel, Sophie, and Anthony. Dear brother of Anthony Ventimiglia and Barbara Vermiglio. Born in Paterson to Anthony and Marge Ventimiglia, lived in Paterson, before moving to Totowa, and spent summers in Lavallette. He was a carpenter and cabinet maker by trade, and a vocational teacher at Passaic County Technical Institute, where he taught for over 30 years. Constantly motivated by his vast interests, He sang as a member of the Orpheus Club of Newark, the Diocesan Choirs and other parish choirs. Upon retiring, he started a successful farm winery in Sussex County. He enjoyed music, nature, laughing and life. Above all he loved people, making fast friends and lasting bonds with everyone who he met. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa on Thursday at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities USA, 2050 Ballenger Ave Suite 400 Alexandria, VA 22314, or the NJ Forestry Association PO Box 367 Flemington, NJ 08822. For more information, go to

www.festamemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Festa Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved