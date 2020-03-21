Services
Eugene Williamson


1936 - 2020
Eugene Williamson Obituary
Eugene Williamson

West Orange - Eugene F. Williamson 83, of West Orange formerly of Ridgewood and Paramus passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Andrew and Katherine Williamson and was raised in Ozone Park, NY. Before retiring, he was a detective for the Paramus Police Department and a member of the P.B.A. Local 186. Devoted father of Claire Gavin and her husband Robert, Eugene Williamson and his spouse Rico, Alicia Williamson, Barbara Liberatore and her husband Anthony and Matthew Williamson and his wife Kathleen. Dear brother of Andrew Williamson. Loving grandfather of Claudia Gavin, Meghan, Aidan, Madelyn and Owen Williamson. Services will be private. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com
