Eugenia Rozos



Eugenia Rozos November 18, 1924 - July 12, 2020 was beloved by family and friends and will be truly missed. She was the beloved wife of the late Constantine. Dear mother of Maria (Efstratios) Madias and James (Amy) Rozos. Grandmother and Great Grandmother of Demetrios (Lydia) and children, Christina and Constantine. Janine (Trent) and children, Simone and Theresa. Alissa (Jeremy) and son, Jackson. Nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by grandson, Constantine. Service will be on Monday at the G.O. Church of the Ascension in Fairview with visitation at 10:00 AM and Service at 11:00 AM









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store