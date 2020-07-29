1/1
Eugenia Rozos
1924 - 2020
Eugenia Rozos

Eugenia Rozos November 18, 1924 - July 12, 2020 was beloved by family and friends and will be truly missed. She was the beloved wife of the late Constantine. Dear mother of Maria (Efstratios) Madias and James (Amy) Rozos. Grandmother and Great Grandmother of Demetrios (Lydia) and children, Christina and Constantine. Janine (Trent) and children, Simone and Theresa. Alissa (Jeremy) and son, Jackson. Nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by grandson, Constantine. Service will be on Monday at the G.O. Church of the Ascension in Fairview with visitation at 10:00 AM and Service at 11:00 AM




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 AM
G.O. Church of the Ascension
AUG
3
Service
11:00 AM
G.O. Church of the Ascension
Funeral services provided by
Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
