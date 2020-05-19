Eunice Broersma



Franklin Lakes - Eunice Jean Broersma age 83 of Franklin Lakes died peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, May 18, 2020. Born in Ridgewood, Eunice lived in Midland Park before moving to Franklin Lakes in 1968. She was a 1955 graduate of Eastern Academy in Prospect Park. Eunice was a lifelong member of the Midland Park Christian Reformed Church where she was a member of the Ruth Circle, and served as chairman of the building and grounds committee and as an usher.



Surviving are her children, Barry L. and his wife Adria J. Broersma, Brenda L. and her husband Larry D. Bolhuis and Beverly A. and her husband George Schaaf. Eunice was loving grandmother to, Adam, Cory, Alecia, Shane, Karina and Brian and great grandmother to Wade. She was pre-deceased by her husband Chet in 2004, her daughter, Bethany in 1992, her grandson, Sean in 2005 and her special companion of the last 15 years, Adrian Van Zweden in 2018.



Due to the ever changing scenario of the Covid-19/Coronavirus situation, a private graveside service for Eunice will be held at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.



In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Christian School Association, 50 Oakwood Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508.









