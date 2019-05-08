|
|
Eunice Caufield
Fairview - (nee, Loeffler), of Fairview, NJ, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Eunice was predeceased by her husband Donald Francis Caufield, and her son Donald Caufield Jr. She is survived by her loving children Frances, Patrick and John (Catherine) Caufield, Maryann Delafuente and Barbara Meyer (George). Her devoted grandchildren Michele and Christopher Strada, Jesse, Isreal, Elijah Caufield, Rachel Mahalik, Nichole Valente, Jason Delafuente, Elizabeth and John Daniel Caufield. Also surviving are her ten great grandchildren. Eunice was a part time librarian at the Fairview Library, a member of Our Lady of Grace Church and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Columbiettes Knight of Columbus #2355 in Cliffside Park. Funeral from McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park on Friday May 10, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at Our Lady Of Grace R.C. Church, Fairview, at 11:00 AM. A short service will be following at Garden State Cremetory. Visiting hours on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Holy Name Hospice at www.holyname.org