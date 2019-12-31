|
Eustacia (Tessie) Black
Teaneck - Black, Eustacia (Tessie), 88, of Teaneck, passed away quietly and peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Spiro (2014) and devoted mother of the late James (2019). Loving mother of Nicholas (Nicky) and his wife Adrienne. Cherished sister of Angela Bogris and sister-in-law Margie Black. Adored aunt of Jimmy, Spiro and George Bogris, Vicky Androulakis, Spiro and Demetria Laousis, Nicky and Tony Black. She will be dearly missed by all.
Friends and family will be received on Friday, January 3rd from 1-3PM and 7-9PM at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ. Funeral service on Saturday at 9:30AM, all to meet at church, St. Anthony's Orthodox Church, 385 Ivy Lane, Bergenfield, NJ. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the Black family requests that donations be made in Tessie's honor to St. Anthony's Orthodox Church.
