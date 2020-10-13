1/1
Eva Grosso
Eva Grosso

Manchester - Eva Grosso, 90, of Manchester, NJ, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at home with her husband by her side. Born in Englewood, NJ, Eva resided in Cliffside Park before moving to the Renaissance in Manchester 20 years ago. She was a former parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Church in Fairview, NJ, a current parishioner of St. John's RC Church in Lakehurst, NJ, and a member of several community clubs at the Renaissance. Eva worked as a paralegal for all her life. She retired 35 years ago. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and she loved to travel. In her retirement, Charlie and Eve traveled all over the globe.

Eva constantly reminded everybody that she just celebrated her 39th birthday. While she loved to sing, those around her did not truly appreciate her vocal abilities. Only their late beloved dog Misty understood as Misty tilted her head as Eva sang. She will be dearly missed as she always brought a smile to those who met her.

Eva is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years Charles Grosso, her loving sons, Dr. Peter Grosso and his wife Robin, and James Grosso, Esq., and his wife Dawn. She is also survived by her adored granddaughters Chrissy Grosso, Nikki Grosso, Jill Mayes, and Jenny Mayes, and many friends at the Renaissance.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 3-6 pm, with a service at 5:30 pm, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ 08759.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
OCT
17
Service
05:30 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
3010 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
7326575700
