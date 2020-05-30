Eva Hopf
Wyckoff - Eva Hopf, age 100 of Wyckoff, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, May 29, 2020. Born and raised in Newark, where she was married to the love of her life, Raymond. They moved to Wyckoff in 1950 where they raised their four children. She attended William Paterson College for Library Science. Eva was a member of the Wyckoff Reformed Church where she belonged to the quilting group and Ladies Aid Society. She was also a member of the Wyckoff Fire Dept., Protection Fire Company #1 Ladies Auxiliary. In her later career Eva worked as an assistant Librarian at the Wyckoff Library.
Surviving are four devoted children, Paul and his wife Diana, Susan Pelz, Keith and his wife Kathleen and Lisa and her husband Barry McMackin. She was a loving grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also surviving is her dear brother, Thomas Harry Kruk and her niece and nephews. Eva was predeceased by her husband Raymond and her grandson, Kevin McMackin, both in 2015 and her son-in-law, Frank Pelz in 2014.
Due to the circumstances of the day, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers: memorial contributions in Eva's name may be made to Wyckoff Volunteer Ambulance, PO Box 214, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 or Wyckoff Fire Dept. Protection Fire Co. #1, PO Box 232, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (www.vpfh.com).
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.