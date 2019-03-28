|
Eva Joan (Warburg) Forst
- - On Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 Eva Joan (Warburg) Forst passed away, surrounded by family, at the age of 91.
Eva was born on March 5, 1928 in Nordhausen, Germany. She grew up there as a young girl with parents Artur Warburg, an attorney and owner of a local hotel Hotel zur Boerse, Bahnhofstrasse, and Anna Erna Mansfeld, a dedicated wife and mother, and her older brother Herbert Warburg. At the onset of the Holocaust, Eva spent 2 years in Hamburg at school with her lifelong best friend, Hannelore Noe. Eva and her brother, after spending time in the Theresienstadt concentration camp and being liberated in 1945, survived the Holocaust alongside their mother, later immigrating to the United States. She married her husband, Jacob Forst, in 1951, and is survived by her brother Herbert (Rosa), children Arthur (Susan) and Renee, grandchildren Deborah (Jason), Erika (Nick), Daniel (Sarah), Robert (Kate), Laura (Benoit), Carly (Richard) and 8 great-grand-children, who all love her dearly.
Eva and her husband had a wonderful life together, starting and running a successful business (which she was active in until her passing), travelling around the world and spending quality time with their children, extended family and beloved friends. She was an amazingly strong woman, never afraid to learn and try new things (she learned to drive at 65 years old) or spend time enjoying life and pursuing her passions. She was an avid fan of opera, ballet and classical music, museums, and the arts and lovingly shared in her joy of these with her children, grandchildren and friends. She continued to enjoy her life to its fullest extent until her passing, routinely traveling, having meals and holidays with family and friends and enjoying concerts throughout the year. She will be greatly missed by many, but her memory will live on as we "even out" desserts in her honor.
Funeral services are 1 PM, today at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, 150 NJ-4, Paramus, NJ, followed by interment at Cedar Park Cemetery.