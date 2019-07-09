Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Eva Marada Obituary
Eva Marada

River Vale - MARADA, Eva, 89, of River Vale, NJ, passed away on Sunday, July 7th, 2019. Eva is survived by her beloved children Leroy Jr. and his wife Joyce, Claude and his wife Mary and Wendy Kelly; her grandchildren Leanne, Mark, Steven, Claude II, Luke, Elizabeth and James; her 10 great grandchildren as well as her extended family. Eva enjoyed spending time with her family at the Jersey Shore fishing, crabbing and rowing her boat on the Metedeconk River. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Thursday, July 11th from 10AM-12PM. A Celebration of Eva's life and faith will be held at 12PM with interment at Westwood Cemetery in Westwood, NJ to follow. Becker-Funeralhome.com
